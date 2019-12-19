MANCHESTER - Robert J. Baker, 70, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in his home.
Born in Boston, Mass., on June 4, 1949, he was the son of the late Leonard and Frances (Merriam) Baker. He lived many years in Needham, Mass., and resided the past 20 years in Manchester.
In his spare time, Robert dabbled in light carpentry and liked to go fresh water fishing especially with his son when he was younger.
Family members include his son, Sean Baker and his wife, Seanna of Plymouth, Mass.; two granddaughters, Aine and Caera Baker, both of Plymouth, Mass.; and a brother, Thomas Baker of Manchester.
SERVICES: There are no services.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 19, 2019