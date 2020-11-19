1/1
Robert J. Bukowski
1930 - 2020
Robert J. Bukowski, age 90, of Manchester died November 15, 2020 after a

period of declining health.

Born in Manchester on March 25, 1930, he was the son of Peter and Kathrina (Socha) Bukowski. He graduated from Manchester West High school.

Prior to retirement, he owned and operated Amoskeag Antiques on Manchester's West Side for over 35 years.

Robert cherished time spent with his family and watching Red Sox baseball. He also loved working on projects around his home.

Robert leaves his loving wife of 64 years, Emily (Pilawski) Bukowski of Manchester, and his sons, Stephen Bukowski, Michael Bukowski, Thomas Bukowski, and grandson Robert Bukowski. He was predeceased by his son, Scott Bukowski.

Funeral services and burial in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Bedford, will be private

at the family's convenience. A celebration of Robert's life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Alzheimer's Association.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with

arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to

www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
