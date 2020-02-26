Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Service 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Cremation Society of New Hampshire 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Service 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Cremation Society of New Hampshire 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SANDOWN - Robert J. "Bob" Casey, 72, died on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in his Sandown home where he resided for 29 years. He was surrounded by his loving family.



He was the cherished husband of Sharon (Eliane) Casey whom he met while playing on the Emerson Hospital Softball Team. They shared 37 years of marriage.



Born in Cambridge, Mass., on Jan. 11, 1948, he was the son of the late William and Lucille (Tremblay) Casey.



Raised in Cambridge, he graduated from St. Mary's High School.



He earned an associate degree in engineering while serving in the U.S. Air Force. Bob also earned a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.



Bob worked overseas in Saudi Arabia as a manager of the Bio-Medical Engineering Department in Jedda, Khamis and Riyadh for 10 years before moving back to the United States. He then began working as the Postmaster in Chester before retiring in 2016.



Golfing and traveling were among his favorite things to do. He and Sharon enjoyed trips to Singapore, Bali, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy and England. Playing trivia games, watching old western movies and especially hanging out with family and friends around the fire pit were among the other ways he loved to spend his time.



In addition to his wife, family members include his three children, Charissa Casey, Brenna Cotter and her husband Michael, and Meaghan Casey; his five grandchildren, Devin, Bella, Lyla, Maddie and Gavin; his four siblings, William Casey and his wife Anne, Paul Casey and his wife Gina, Lolly Vasconcellos and her husband Joe, and Cathy Casey; 26 beloved nieces and nephews; and two dear friends, Dennis Paquin and Jim Bonnier.



SERVICES: A gathering is planned for Friday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8516.



To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com





