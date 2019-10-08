Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Pius Church Manchester , NH View Map Committal Following Services Mt. Calvary Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

BERLIN - Robert J. Charron, 71, of Berlin, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019, surrounded by his family.



Born on Nov. 21, 1947, he was the son of Roland and Germaine (St. Onge) Charron. He would later marry the love of his life, Patricia, with whom he spent 51 years of marriage.



Raised in Berlin, he later moved to Manchester with his wife. He spent 41 years as a postal worker for the Manchester Post Office, where he made many lifelong friends and colleagues along the way. Robert was also proud of his time spent as the president of the Mail Handlers Union Local Branch 237, where he spent many years leading change for his fellow postal workers.



Robert was an avid sports fan and a lifelong supporter of the Montreal Canadiens. He also enjoyed many years of playing hockey and golf and bowling with friends and colleagues. He loved riding, as family will remember the days of him and his blue Harley-Davidson motorcycle.



He was a devout parishioner of St. Pius Church for many years.



Above all, Robert cherished time spent with his family. In his later years, Robert adored his two granddaughters who were always able to bring a smile to his face. His absence will be felt by all.



Family members include his wife, Patricia Charron; two sons, Wayne and his wife Sheryl, and Thomas Charron; his brother, Lucien Charron; his sisters, Rolande James and husband Jack, and Rita Peabody and husband Don; his granddaughters, Nicole and Jessica Charron; and cousins and extended family.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.



A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. from St. Pius Church, Manchester, with a cemetery committal following immediately afterward at Mount Calvary Cemetery.



