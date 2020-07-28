1/1
Robert J. "Bob" Connolly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manchester. Robert "Bob" J. Connolly, 72, of Varney Street, died July 7, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, after a period of declining health.

He was born in Boston, MA, the son of John and Katherine (McGonagle) Connolly. He spent his early years growing up in Roslindale, MA before moving to New Hampshire in 1968.

Bob enjoyed martial arts, weight lifting, boxing and running. He was a prison guard at the county jail in Boscawen for several years. He was employed at Elliot Hospital in Manchester for 20 years and, after retiring, he worked for Easter Seals in Manchester.

Robert enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and served 4 years during the Vietnam Era. He received an honorable discharge. Bob had a love of family and country. Perhaps the greatest quality that Bob will be remembered for was his love for his daughters and grandchildren. His love and support were ever-present sources of strength for each of them.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Connolly Stamp, of Smithfield R.I., and Laura Rosier of Standish, ME; sisters Cheryl Towle of Bridgewater, Karen Connolly of Meredith, Darlene Connolly of Northfield and Barbara Connolly of Tewksbury, MA.

There will be a service at the McHugh Funeral Home in Manchester on July 28 at 10:00AM followed by burial with Military Honors at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at 11:30AM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Service
10:00 AM
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Burial
11:30 AM
N.H. State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved