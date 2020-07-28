Manchester. Robert "Bob" J. Connolly, 72, of Varney Street, died July 7, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, after a period of declining health.He was born in Boston, MA, the son of John and Katherine (McGonagle) Connolly. He spent his early years growing up in Roslindale, MA before moving to New Hampshire in 1968.Bob enjoyed martial arts, weight lifting, boxing and running. He was a prison guard at the county jail in Boscawen for several years. He was employed at Elliot Hospital in Manchester for 20 years and, after retiring, he worked for Easter Seals in Manchester.Robert enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and served 4 years during the Vietnam Era. He received an honorable discharge. Bob had a love of family and country. Perhaps the greatest quality that Bob will be remembered for was his love for his daughters and grandchildren. His love and support were ever-present sources of strength for each of them.He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Connolly Stamp, of Smithfield R.I., and Laura Rosier of Standish, ME; sisters Cheryl Towle of Bridgewater, Karen Connolly of Meredith, Darlene Connolly of Northfield and Barbara Connolly of Tewksbury, MA.There will be a service at the McHugh Funeral Home in Manchester on July 28 at 10:00AM followed by burial with Military Honors at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at 11:30AM