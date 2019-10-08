Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Service 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cremation Society of New Hampshire 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Robert J. Gagnon, 76, of Goffstown, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.



Born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, on July 31, 1943, he was the son of Leas Gagnon and Adrienne (Labrie) Gagnon. He spent most of his adult life living in New Hampshire.



Family members include his wife of 52 years, Anne Gagnon; two daughters, Christine Gagnon and son-in-law Paul Schill, and Brigitte Bowmar and son-in-law Scott Bowmar; and six grandchildren, Gabrielle MacIver, Vivianne Schill, Gavin MacIver, Georgia Schill, Israel Schill and Grace Bowmar.



Bob was the best Papa to his grandchildren. He never missed a game, school or life event. He enjoyed fishing, biking, telling stories and cuddling with them all. His grandbabies brought him great love and joy and he was proud of each of them.



He touched the lives of many through his music. Many hold dear their memories of dancing and listening to him play the accordion at parties and family gatherings.



Bob loved fishing and hunting and was an avid bowler and golfer. He loved road trips with his wife and the ocean. Most of all, Bob loved his family and friends. Bob had a big heart and a generous spirit and he saw the best in people. He was quick to help others and a friend to many. He had an easy smile and a contagious laugh and many people enjoyed his easy conversation and stories.



Before retiring after 20 years, he worked as a foreman for the Carpenters Union. He took great pride in his craft and continued to be sought long after his retirement. He was the best in his trade and a mentor to many.



In addition, family members include two sisters, Pauline (Gagnon) Couture and brother-in-law Paul Couture, and Pierrette Gagnon and her husband Jacques Dorval; three brothers, Richard Gagnon and sister-in-law Andre Tousignant, Marcel Gagnon and sister-in-law Marie (Loubier) Gagnon, and Jean-Marie Gagnon; his in-laws, David and Nancy Gagne, Sue and Andy Forand, Richard and Cindy Gagne, Judy and Jim Tarr, Steven and Janie Gagne, Mary Jane Lortie, Matthew Gagne and Bruce Gagne; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.



He was predeceased by two brothers, Paul Gagnon and his surviving wife Bernadette Loubier, and Rosaire Gagnon.



The family would like to thank all of the staff of the E200 wing at Catholic Medical Center for the loving and gentle care that he received.



.



SERVICES: A gathering is planned for Friday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A private family gathering is Saturday, Oct. 12, at noon.



To view an online tribute, send a message of condolence or for more information, please visit



