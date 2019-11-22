TILTON - Robert J. "Bob" Groleau, 84, passed away on Nov. 12, 2019, in the New Hampshire Veterans Home, Tilton.
He was the son of Rosanna Desmarteau and Donat Groleau.
Bob spent his life enjoying the simple things. He loved his late wife of 38 years, Terry, and their many adventures together. They were married 16 years out of the 38. He spent his time enjoying sports, playing bingo, cribbage, pool, going to Foxwoods, and enjoying his family.
He would often speak of his eight years serving our country in the U.S. Navy filled with pride and smiles in every conversation. He loved telling stories of his time served.
Bob worked several jobs throughout his lifetime including The Red Arrow Diner, BB Shoe, Felton Brush, Hesser College, and Easter Seals before retirement.
He was one of the easiest people to meet and quickly become friends. In addition, Bob was known as the life of the party, quick-witted and always cheerful with a good one-liner.
Family members include his brothers, Ronald and wife Irene, and Richard and wife Carol; his sons, David and wife Sue, and Paul and wife Kathy; his daughters, Patty and husband Rex, and Debbie; his grandchildren, Brian, Robin, Cody, Bille-Jo, Brett, Kristina and Frankie; and his great-grandchildren, Kristi, Brent, Brandon, Devyn and Brody.
The family would like to thank the New Hampshire Veterans Home for their dedicated care during his stay.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Nov. 30, in Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m and a reception to follow after.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 22, 2019