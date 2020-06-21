Robert J. Henderson, Jr. "Bob" or "Bobby" to those that knew him well, 66 of Chester, NH passed away on June 16, 2020 due to complications from cancer and Covid-19.
Bob was born to Robert J. Henderson, Sr. and Helena (Toomey) Henderson on May 10, 1954 in Lynn, Massachusetts. He was the oldest of their three sons.
Bob grew up in Lynn, Massachusetts but moved to New Hampshire in his early twenties. Penny would tease him about being from Massachusetts and he would always say he lived in New Hampshire a lot longer than he ever lived in Massachusetts. Bob was drawn to New Hampshire when he was sled dog racing.
Bob made his home in New Hampshire raising two daughters. He had moved to Chester where he became very active in youth sports. He coached his daughters along with many other girls in basketball and ASA softball. Bob was the original founder of the New Hampshire Hurricanes U18 girls softball team. He was very passionate about coaching and watched countless hours of videos to learn the best methods of coaching and teaching his teams.
Bob was also an avid hunter. He could not wait for a new season to open often preparing a month ahead of time. Penny's love for hunting came from Bob. He always maintained that she was his favorite hunting partner. Bob loved hunting deer, moose, waterfowl and pheasants which he did with his beloved Labrador Retrievers. Bob was happiest in the woods or on the water.
If Bob wasn't hunting he was happiest camping, canoeing and barbecuing for his family and friends. Bob also loved to make his own maple syrup and would give most of it away.
Bob leaves behind his loving wife and best friend, Penny (Rowell) Henderson, his loving daughters Bonnie Larsson and her husband Hans of New Boston, NH; Barbara Henderson and her fiance Jeffrey Jussif of Derry, NH; and his beautiful granddaughter Julia Rose Jussif, daughter of Barbara and Jeffrey.
Bob also leaves his three step-daughters whom he loved like his own. Jenna Meek and her husband Jeffrey and grandson Kyle of Colorado; Megan Correia and her husband Jason and grandsons Chase Hathaway and Jameson Correia of Rochester, NH and Ashley Nicol and husband Matthew of Gilmanton, NH.
Bob also leaves his brothers David Henderson and wife Lee of Haverhill, MA and Michael Henderson of Little Rock, AR. Nieces Kathie Balukas and husband Jay and their daughters Emily and Grace of Newton, NH; Jennifer Henderson and her fiance Cesar Rodriguez and their daughters Mia and Ella of Newton, NH. Bob was predeceased by his mother and father.
Bob owned and operated Henderson Welding out of Fremont, NH for 35 years until his death. He was highly regarded as "the man to go to" for welding and large equipment track repair.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.