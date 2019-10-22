MANCHESTER - Robert J. Shea Sr., 94, of Manchester, NH passed away on Oct. 18, 2019, after a period of declining health.
He was born Nov. 1, 1924, to Mortimer and Jennie (Oudens) Shea. He was educated in local schools, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served his country for 30 years. He retired with the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He was in the Invasion of Okinawa and brought the occupation troops to Tokyo the day the treaty was signed. He earned five Navy good conduct medals and a medal for the American Campaign-Asiatic Pacific WWII victory.
He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Charlotte Leahy Shea in 2010. He is survived by a daughter, Judith Huard and her husband Donald; a son, Robert Shea Jr. and his wife, Anne of Manchester; four grandchildren, Erin Shea-Gross (Travis), Sean Huard (Erin) of Manchester, Holly Lamothe (Jeremy) of Weare, and Ryan Huard (Lauren) of Wellesley, MA; four great-grandchildren, Jayden Lamothe, Sophia Lamothe, Henry Huard and Caroline Huard and several cousins. He also had two step-grandchildren, Richard Young and Rachel Jaques of CT; and five step great-grandchildren, Liam Young, Sean Young, Kate Jaques, Lauren Jaques and Jack Jaques.
SERVICES: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Manchester Police Relief Fund.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech Street, with a service to follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Bedford after the service.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 22, 2019