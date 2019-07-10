Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

CONCORD - Robert Jon Veiga, 65, passed away on July 7, 2019, in Concord Hospital surrounded by his adoring family.



Born in Lowell, Mass., in June of 1954, he was the son of the late John Veiga and Annette (Torcomian) Veiga of Lowell. He grew up in Lowell.



In 1972, he graduated from Lowell High School. In September of that year, he went on his first date with Jane (Riley) Veiga, also of Lowell. In the years that followed, Robert graduated from Tufts University and Franklin Pierce Law School. He married his sweetheart, Jane, in 1978. Their love spanned nearly 47 years, and they would have celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary in September. Robert and Jane spent those years smiling, laughing, and raising three children together in a happy home.



Robert served the public as a prosecutor in New Hampshire for the entirety of his legal career, first with the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office (1980 to 1990), then as an Assistant United States Attorney (1990 until his retirement in 2017). He took pride in his work, practicing law with honesty and professionalism.



In all areas of his life, Robert sought to do the right thing. While he excelled in his profession, he shined brightest at home. He soaked up each and every opportunity to spend time with his wife and children, even those that required a long early morning car ride through snowstorms to a far away ice hockey rink. Robert most enjoyed his family's annual vacation at Goose Rocks Beach, where he never turned down a game of catch on the sand or a float on the waves with his kids.



In addition to his mother, family members include his wife, Jane Veiga of Concord; their three children, Brent Philip Veiga and his wife Samantha of Higganum, Conn., Justin Robert Veiga and his wife Tiffanie of Andover, Mass., and Kristen Veiga McVaugh and her husband Timothy of Deerfield, Mass.; four young and cherished grandchildren, Cameron Veiga, Lydia Veiga, Lucas Veiga and Liam McVaugh; his brother, Tory Veiga, of Hollis; and in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Robert was admired and loved by many, for many reasons, perhaps none more so than his sense of humor. His quick wit caused countless laughs over the years. Even as his Earthly end neared, Robert kept his family smiling, and their hearts filled with faith, hope and love.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, July 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, July 12, at 1:30 p.m. from St. Augustine Parish, 43 Essex St., Andover, Mass. Private interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury, Mass.

Published in Union Leader on July 10, 2019

