Robert James McKinnon
1953 - 2020
Robert James McKinnon, 67, a dedicated husband, stepfather and friend to many, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving wife, Terri Lynn McKinnon, family and friends. Robert was born in Manchester, N.H., March 10, 1953 the eldest son of Gerald Neil and Glenn Moore McKinnon. He graduated Goffstown high school where he distinguished himself as a talented basketball player. He briefly attended Plymouth State college where he also played basketball. Robert had many interests over his life including coin collecting, fishing, and stained glass at which he was quite accomplished. Robert was a stone and brick mason, construction project manager and entrepreneur building a successful business servicing gym equipment. Robert and his wife, Terri L. McKinnon, were married 25 years. They were active residents of Goffstown, N.H., participating in garden club open houses, notably Robert often participated in the annual town pumpkin boat race. In addition to his wife Terri L. McKinnon; Robert is survived by his step-son Shawn Raymond and his wife, Sherri Bowie of Bedford, NH; his brother William P. McKinnon and wife, Kathleen of Haddam, CT; his brother Timothy N. McKinnon and wife Kerry of Portland, CT; his brother Peter S. McKinnon and husband Christopher of Reidsville, NC, brother-in-law Wayne Dugas of Kittery, ME and several nieces and nephews and their families. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Robert's name to the Animal Rescue League or Humane Society of your choice. A celebration of life service with family and friends was held on Sunday, November the 8th. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com.


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
2 entries
November 12, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the entire McKinnon family. Bob was a good friend who I shared many fun times with during the Goffstown Giant Pumpkin Regatta. There was never a shortage of "good laughs" with Bob. Photo was taken during the annual Trolley Tour to the Mt. Uncanoonuc's hosted by Dave and Nancy Gasseau. RIP my friend
Jim Beauchemin
Friend
November 12, 2020
Terri, I’m so sorry for your loss and I’m holding you in my thoughts. He was so sweat and funny when I went to see your garden. Such a gentle giant. :) I’m there if you ever want to talk or need anything.
Yasbel Monteagudo
Coworker
