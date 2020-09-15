Robert John Cadiero, 86, of Bow passed away in his home surrounded by his family on September 12, 2020. He was born in Malden, Massachusetts, the son of the late Manuel and Margaret Cadiero. He moved to Bow NH in 1973 with his wife and two daughters.



He was known as "Bob" by many. Bob was a social butterfly and enjoyed sparking up a conversation with anyone. He loved to golf, cook, bake, camp, talk on the phone and watch Fox news. He was a fan of warm weather and disliked the New England winters. Bob disliked the water- drinking it and swimming in it. He was known for making the best Portuguese Sweet Bread. He made hundreds of loaves and loved to give them to his family, friends and neighbors. He especially loved to spend time with his family and enjoyed all their visits to Florida.



He was married to Catherine "Kay" for 54 glorious years, she was his greatest love. They enjoyed wintering in Punta Gorda Florida for 25 years together. They also traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Mexico. After Kay's passing, he met his second love, Miss Nancy. Bob and Nancy bonded over the loss of their spouses and created a beautiful companionship. Together they went on a Viking River Cruise from Amsterdam to the Netherlands, they were able to visit World War II sites and Belgium. They also traveled to Jackson Hole, Yellowstone National Park, Mount Rushmore and Nashville. Nancy will forever be a part of the family and Bob was so grateful to have been her companion for 5 years.



Bob was a kind man who was loved by so many. He was an amazing father, Papa and Great Papa. He was so happy to be able to bond with his great grandson, Walker. He called him "my boy." He had many friends, who will surely miss his spunky/sassy personality and his perfect mustache. He was simply the best and his life lessons, recipes and love will be carried on forever.



He is survived by two daughters, Robin Gagnon of Henniker and Roberta Gray and her husband David of Myrtle Beach, SC. A granddaughter Nicole Morse, her husband Brandon and great grandson Walker of Atkinson. A grandson Jason Gagnon of Lee. Step grandchildren Kristi Gray and David Gray and many nieces and nephews.



Please join us for a graveside service on Wednesday, September 16th at Evan's Cemetery in Bow NH at 3pm.



The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to CRNA Hospice Program, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, 03301. They cared for his dear Kay.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store