1/
Robert Joseph Wilcott Jr.
1941 - 2020
Robert J. Wilcott Jr., age 79, died Sunday morning, August 23, 2020, in his home after several months of illness. Born July 21, 1941 to Robert J Sr and Lillian (Montminy) Wilcott in Concord, NH, he spent most of his life in the Manchester area.

He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Marilyn (Farmham) Wilcott. They were married on March 21, 1987, in Manchester, NH.

Robert attended Manchester High School Central, was a member of the Army National Guard, and had a long career in the TV repair business, including owning his own business with his brother, Roger. Robert was an accomplished accordion player. He loved playing the accordion, watching westerns, as well as smoking pipes and cigars.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Wilcott of Manchester, NH; three sons, Joseph Wilcott of Deering, NH, Jeff Wilcott of Derry, NH, and Peter Wilcott of Epsom, NH; one daughter, Tammy (Wilcott) Fontaine of Cornelia, GA; one stepdaughter, Melody Proulx of Manchester, NH; 5 grandsons and 2 granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; three brothers, Roger Wilcott of Manchester, NH; Wilfred Wilcott and Richard Wilcott of Barrington, NH; and one sister, Patricia (Wilcott) Guyotte of Gulf Breeze, FL.

Services will be held on Thursday, August 27th at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester. Family and friends are invited to gather beginning at 5PM and a memorial service will begin at 6PM.

Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

To view Robert's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com




Published in Union Leader on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Service
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Cremation Society of New Hampshire
AUG
27
Service
06:00 PM
Cremation Society of New Hampshire
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 25, 2020
Pete, My sincerest condolences to you and your family. May you find peace and comfort within your memories.
Marianne Jimino
Friend
