Robert Julian Corbin
1928 - 2020
Robert Julian Corbin, 91, died peacefully on Sunday, May 10th, 2020 at Ridgewood Center in Bedford after a long illness.

He was born August 14, 1928 in St. Johnsbury, VT, the son of Alfred D. Corbin and Adele (Malouin) Corbin and the family moved to Merrimack when he was a teenager.

The crowning accomplishment of a well-lived life was his marriage to Olive F. Murphy, his wife of 71 years. Robert loved his wife, family and life in general.

Robert was a veteran of the US Navy and served during the Korean War.

His entire life was marked by a work ethic that no one could match.

A longtime supervisor and employee at New England Chemical, Robert retired as a Teamster after 40-plus years. Then after enjoying his retirement for a brief time, Robert chose to rejoin the workforce and worked part time at Nashua Foundry until he was 80 years old.

His hardest job then became a battle against Alzheimer's Disease that his wife bravely fought right alongside him.

Robert coached Little League baseball, loved all kinds of fishing, playing horseshoes, was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

He was a member for many years of the Granite Statesmen Barbershop Chorus. It was never unusual to hear Robert whistling a tune or singing lyrics of a song.

A master collector, he had a knack for finding all things antique and special and loved even more telling memorable stories about all those pursuits.

He was always happiest surrounded by his family.

Along with his wife, Olive, Robert is survived by daughter, Susan, and husband, Gary Rocca, of Nashua; daughter, Sheila, and husband, Richard Cote, of Nashua; son, Jay Corbin and wife, Jill Rengstorff of Nashua; grandchildren Allison Osta of Nashua, Nicole Cote of Nashua, Angela Rocca of Manchester; Matthew Rocca and wife, Jennifer Rocca along with Robert's two, treasured, great-grandchildren, Lorelei and Mattheson Rocca, all of Pasadena, CA.

A graveside ceremony for the immediate family will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Nashua NH.

The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. No flowers please.

Arrangements are being handled by Rivet Funeral Home and Crematorium in Merrimack, NH.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com



Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Edgewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
My heart is with all of you! Much love.
xox
Lisa Fredriksen
Family
May 14, 2020
This is Cindi from Pine Street eatery just wanted to let you know I am so sorry for your loss..Youre in my prayers
Cindi Hemenway
May 14, 2020
Sympathies & Condolences to all your family...Robert looks like a very happy person and will be missed...during this time remember all the wonderful memories you have and will talk about for years to come....sending love & prayers to all family members..God Bless
Lillian (Demanche) Frost
Friend
May 13, 2020
We love you now and forever, Grampa Buzz! The legendary eyebrow amazed us from the first time we met until the last time we saw you! You showed us that strength is more mighty with kindness, that even the fiercest warrior can whistle the sweetest tune, and that nothing is as powerful as love. Well miss you and will keep your spirit alive always. With Love from your Great Grandchildren, Lorelei Elizabeth & Matheson Gray
Lorelei & Matheson Rocca
Grandchild
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
