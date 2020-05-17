We love you now and forever, Grampa Buzz! The legendary eyebrow amazed us from the first time we met until the last time we saw you! You showed us that strength is more mighty with kindness, that even the fiercest warrior can whistle the sweetest tune, and that nothing is as powerful as love. Well miss you and will keep your spirit alive always. With Love from your Great Grandchildren, Lorelei Elizabeth & Matheson Gray

Lorelei & Matheson Rocca

Grandchild