Robert Julian Corbin, 91, died peacefully on Sunday, May 10th, 2020 at Ridgewood Center in Bedford after a long illness.
He was born August 14, 1928 in St. Johnsbury, VT, the son of Alfred D. Corbin and Adele (Malouin) Corbin and the family moved to Merrimack when he was a teenager.
The crowning accomplishment of a well-lived life was his marriage to Olive F. Murphy, his wife of 71 years. Robert loved his wife, family and life in general.
Robert was a veteran of the US Navy and served during the Korean War.
His entire life was marked by a work ethic that no one could match.
A longtime supervisor and employee at New England Chemical, Robert retired as a Teamster after 40-plus years. Then after enjoying his retirement for a brief time, Robert chose to rejoin the workforce and worked part time at Nashua Foundry until he was 80 years old.
His hardest job then became a battle against Alzheimer's Disease that his wife bravely fought right alongside him.
Robert coached Little League baseball, loved all kinds of fishing, playing horseshoes, was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
He was a member for many years of the Granite Statesmen Barbershop Chorus. It was never unusual to hear Robert whistling a tune or singing lyrics of a song.
A master collector, he had a knack for finding all things antique and special and loved even more telling memorable stories about all those pursuits.
He was always happiest surrounded by his family.
Along with his wife, Olive, Robert is survived by daughter, Susan, and husband, Gary Rocca, of Nashua; daughter, Sheila, and husband, Richard Cote, of Nashua; son, Jay Corbin and wife, Jill Rengstorff of Nashua; grandchildren Allison Osta of Nashua, Nicole Cote of Nashua, Angela Rocca of Manchester; Matthew Rocca and wife, Jennifer Rocca along with Robert's two, treasured, great-grandchildren, Lorelei and Mattheson Rocca, all of Pasadena, CA.
A graveside ceremony for the immediate family will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Nashua NH.
The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. No flowers please.
Arrangements are being handled by Rivet Funeral Home and Crematorium in Merrimack, NH.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
A graveside ceremony for the immediate family will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Nashua NH.
The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements are being handled by Rivet Funeral Home and Crematorium in Merrimack, NH.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.