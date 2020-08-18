1/
Robert K. Miles Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barrington, NH: Robert K. Miles, Jr., 89, of Edgewater Drive died on July 22, 2020 after a brief period of failing health. Robert was born on September 2, 1930 in New Haven, Connecticut; the son of the late Robert and Bertha Miles. Robert grew up in Hamden, Connecticut, attended the University of Connecticut and served in the Air Force as a Senior Medical Service Specialist during the Korean War. He received the Korean Service medal with 4 bronze stars, UN Service medal, RKP Unit Citation and National Defense Service Medal. Robert had an entrepreneurial spirit and pursued business interests ranging from news publications, exercise physiology, water purification and filtration, and conducted research and development related to autism, hyperactivity, biofeedback therapy and negative ionization therapy. Robert is survived by his longtime companion, Diane Chatigny of Barrington, NH; and his children, Tracey Rich of Belmont, NH, Carrie Kane of Rye, NH, Charlie Miles of Palm Gardens, FL, Jennifer Enos of Quincy, MA, Abigail Miles of Rye NH, Martha Stanley of Westerville, OH and Robert Hennessy of Summerland Key, FL; and 7 grandchildren. A private interment service will be held at the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, NH. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved