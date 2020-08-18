Barrington, NH: Robert K. Miles, Jr., 89, of Edgewater Drive died on July 22, 2020 after a brief period of failing health. Robert was born on September 2, 1930 in New Haven, Connecticut; the son of the late Robert and Bertha Miles. Robert grew up in Hamden, Connecticut, attended the University of Connecticut and served in the Air Force as a Senior Medical Service Specialist during the Korean War. He received the Korean Service medal with 4 bronze stars, UN Service medal, RKP Unit Citation and National Defense Service Medal. Robert had an entrepreneurial spirit and pursued business interests ranging from news publications, exercise physiology, water purification and filtration, and conducted research and development related to autism, hyperactivity, biofeedback therapy and negative ionization therapy. Robert is survived by his longtime companion, Diane Chatigny of Barrington, NH; and his children, Tracey Rich of Belmont, NH, Carrie Kane of Rye, NH, Charlie Miles of Palm Gardens, FL, Jennifer Enos of Quincy, MA, Abigail Miles of Rye NH, Martha Stanley of Westerville, OH and Robert Hennessy of Summerland Key, FL; and 7 grandchildren. A private interment service will be held at the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, NH. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com