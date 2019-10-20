Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. Cote, Sr., 68, of Hooksett, died suddenly on October 17, 2019 at Elliot Hospital.



Born in Manchester on May 2, 1951, he was the son of Lionel and Dorothy (Duguay) Cote. He graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1970 and was a lifelong resident of Hooksett.



He was an oil burner tech for Johnny Prescott and Sons Oil Co. for many years.



Robert was an avid New England pro sports fan and especially enjoyed time spent with his family.



The family includes his wife of 49 years, Diane (Lessard) Cote of Hooksett; four children, Robert L. Cote, Jr. and spouse, Deborah and David B. Cote and spouse, Katrina, all of Manchester, Darlene M. Gildersleeve and spouse, Michael, of Hopkinton and Kristy-Ann Wilkinson and spouse Lisa, of New Boston; six grandchildren, Joseph Cote, Cameron Mandh, Tyler Cote, Nicholas Cote, Rheanna Mandh and Abigail Gildersleeve; two siblings, Ronald Cote and spouse, Rita, and Suzanne Hines and spouse, Graham Baker, all of Hooksett; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, Sonny; and close friends, Bill and Jackie Benard.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Rd., Manchester, NH 03102.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



Robert L. Cote, Sr., 68, of Hooksett, died suddenly on October 17, 2019 at Elliot Hospital.Born in Manchester on May 2, 1951, he was the son of Lionel and Dorothy (Duguay) Cote. He graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1970 and was a lifelong resident of Hooksett.He was an oil burner tech for Johnny Prescott and Sons Oil Co. for many years.Robert was an avid New England pro sports fan and especially enjoyed time spent with his family.The family includes his wife of 49 years, Diane (Lessard) Cote of Hooksett; four children, Robert L. Cote, Jr. and spouse, Deborah and David B. Cote and spouse, Katrina, all of Manchester, Darlene M. Gildersleeve and spouse, Michael, of Hopkinton and Kristy-Ann Wilkinson and spouse Lisa, of New Boston; six grandchildren, Joseph Cote, Cameron Mandh, Tyler Cote, Nicholas Cote, Rheanna Mandh and Abigail Gildersleeve; two siblings, Ronald Cote and spouse, Rita, and Suzanne Hines and spouse, Graham Baker, all of Hooksett; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, Sonny; and close friends, Bill and Jackie Benard.SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.Memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Rd., Manchester, NH 03102.Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close