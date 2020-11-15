Robert (Bob) Dunn was born on February 12,1929 in Nicholson, Pa. and raised in Tunkhannock, Pa. He graduated from Tunkhannock High School. He set many track records including the county broad jump record that remained unbeaten for over 30 years. In later years he took home first place trophies in the 10k Goffstown Gallop many times in multiple age groups.After marrying Elizabeth (Salter) he began working as a bridge engineer for the state of Pennsylvania. In 1956 he moved his young family to Goffstown, N.H. to work in the insurance field. He was a patient, loving, and giving man. He always was willing to volunteer his time and boundless energy to any group that needed help. He coached Little League and Youth basketball and would referee or be an umpire whenever needed. Bob was a loving and caring father to his daughter and son either coaching or attending every activity possible in which his children were involved. He taught Sunday School and was a deacon at Goffstown Congregational Church. In later years he volunteered with his wife at the Manchester Soup Kitchen and Brookside Congregational Church in Manchester. Bob especially enjoyed family gatherings where he'd entertain us all with his wry and sly sense of humor. He loved his garden and could grow (almost) any vegetable or fruit he chose. His attempts to grow melons in his N.H. garden for over 30 years were not as productive as he managed to grow only 1 melon that was edible (possibly). He was instrumental in the development of "Daddy D's Red A$% Express" Cayenne pepper. In 1971 he moved to Northampton, Mass. to take the Northeast ClaimsSupervisor position for St. Paul Insurance. Upon retirement in 1984 he and his wife returned to their home in Goffstown to help neighbors and friends with projects. He, Bob Burnham, Sandy Sanderson, and Bob Ross were instrumental in replacing the furnace for the Goffstown Congregational Church and countless other improvements for their homes and those of friends.He traveled extensively in retirement with favorite places being Ireland (many times) and Egypt while traveling with his wife and daughter.He remained with his wife Elizabeth (Sis) through 71 years of marriage. Many thanks to CMC, Hillsboro County Rehab Center, N.H. Hospice, and especially his caretaker Sandy Langley. Any future celebration of his life will be determined by his family. To perpetuate his legacy please send donations or goods toNew Horizons199 Manchester StreetManchester, N.H. 03103The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family.