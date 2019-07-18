MARION, Mass. - Robert L. "Rob" Farrell, beloved son and brother, passed away on July 11, 2019.
Born April 4, 1963, in Manchester, N.H., he was the son of Patricia Morris of Manchester, and the late Professor William J. Farrell.
Robert loved the ocean and sailing, spending much of his childhood at Moody Beach in Maine collecting shells and rocks to make "sculptures". He loved music and sang like the rock star he was. Rob traveled to Key West and Colorado before settling in Marion with his partner Donna.
Robert would just light up a room! He was incredibly creative and kind. His sense of humor and laughter was infectious and will be missed, but forever be in our hearts.
He was predeceased by his brother, Michael.
In addition to his mother, family members include his beloved sisters, Siobhan Stanford and her husband David of Sandwich, Moira Farrell and David Singer of Swampscott, Deirdre Farrell Welch and her husband Josiah of Newburyport, and Megan Farrell and her husband John Phillipo of Martha's Vineyard and Yarmouth; his stepmother, Pat Farrell of Manchester, N.H.; and his partner of many years, Donna of Marion; and cousins and friends.
SERVICES: Services will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sailing Lessons on Sippican Harbor, c/o Town of Marion Recreation Department, 465 Mill St., Marion, Mass. 02738.
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, Sandwich, Mass., are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on July 18, 2019