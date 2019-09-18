MANCHESTER - Robert L. Hines Sr., 97, of Manchester, died peacefully on Sept. 16, 2019, in his home surrounded by his immediate family after a period of failing health.
Born in Jerusalem, N.Y., on Oct. 12, 1921, he was the son of John Charles Hines and Mildred (Newland) Hines.
He served his country in the U.S. Air Force before joining the U.S. Army where he worked as a heavy machine truck driver and mechanic during World War II.
After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, Robert worked many years for Eddie's Mobil.
Family members include his sons, James B. Hines of Wells, Maine, and Richard Hines of Manchester; his daughter, Stella D. Dlubac of Concord; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; his daughters-in-law, Sue Hines, Jeannine Hines and Pat Hines; his son-in-law, Dana Morse; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife, Photine "Tillie" Hines, who died in 1990; his daughter, Helen Morse; and his sons, Robert L. Hines Jr., Nicholas Hines and Steven Hines.
Robert's family would like to thank Manchester VNA for the wonderful help and support during this difficult time.
SERVICES: A graveside service is planned for Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brown Avenue, Manchester. The Rev. Gary Rolph will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Visiting Nurse Association, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, N.H. 03109 or the ALS Association, www.alsa.org.
Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 18, 2019