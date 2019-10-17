KINGSTON - Robert L. Merrick, 97, passed away on Oct. 15, 2019, in Fremont.
Born and raised in Kingston, he was the son of the late Walter P. Merrick and Gladys M. (Robinson) Hurlbert.
He graduated from Sanborn Seminary in Kingston.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945. He was stationed in Alaska during the Aleutian Islands campaign where he earned a Bronze Star for his service.
Bob worked more than 40 years as a mechanic for Clark's Garage.
He enjoyed spending time with family and many friends, and was involved in civic activities within the Kingston community. Bob formerly served as warden of the Kingston Fire Department. His hobbies included auto racing, traveling the country with Janet in his RV, and rooting for the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
He was predeceased by his wife, Anna "Janet" (Crymble) Merrick; and his son, Robert C. Merrick.
Family members include three daughters, Marjorie Starkey and her husband Charles of Nottingham, Elizabeth Ludvigsen and her husband Rodney of Battle Ground, Wash., and Pamela Snook of Exeter; three grandchildren, James Starkey and his wife Michelle, Matthias Ludvigsen, and Jason Snook; and two great-grandchildren, Maya Starkey and Mikayla Starkey, who is currently serving in the U.S. Navy.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter. A graveside service with military honors is planned for Monday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. in Greenwood Cemetery, North Road, Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kingston Volunteer Fire Association, P.O. Box 302, Kingston, N.H. 03848. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 17, 2019