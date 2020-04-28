Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Pane Jr.. View Sign Service Information Johnston Funeral Home 60 Broad St Morris , NY 13808 (607)-263-5795 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. Pane, Jr., 67, of Pittsfield, NY and formerly of New Hampshire, passed away at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, NY. Robert was born on March 11, 1953 in Manhattan; a son of the late Robert L., and Frances (Kniat) Pane.



Robert proudly served our country in the United States Air Force from 1973 - 1980. He was employed by Kollsman Instrument Corporation for many years followed by the Union Leader. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed nature and hunting. He also enjoyed traveling, playing cards, going to casinos and rooting for the New York Mets whenever they were playing. Above all, he was a family man that was always willing to help and care for them.



Robert is survived by his loving companion Darlene Wilson; daughter, Melissa Pane; grandchildren, Michael Pane, Tori Pane, Callie Campbell, Evann Powers- Collins, Gavinn Faxon and Ryann Faxon; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth (Betty)Lorenz; nieces, Melinda Ensign and Teresa Billings and several loving cousins and great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his daughter Angela and his brother Ed Pane.



To abide by Robert's final wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced at the family cemetery in Morris, NY.



Donations in his memory may be made to: National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316 or the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123



His family has entrusted his care to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris.









