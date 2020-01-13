Guest Book View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Church 10 School St Allenstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PEMBROKE - Robert L. "Bob" Parlangeli, 77, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2020.



Born in Manhattan, N.Y., he was the son of the late Louis and Cecelia (Anastasi) Parlangeli. Raised and educated in New York, he was a resident of Suncook for the past 40 years.



Before retiring, Bob was the co-owner of Riley's Sports Shop in Hooksett for more than 20 years. He was also the previous co-owner of TAG's Sport Shop in Chelmsford, Mass.



Bob had a passion for the outdoors, be it fishing, hunting, or silhouette shooting. He was a member of the Bassmasters and was involved with the Daisy Nationals. He was an avid sports fan, and had a special affinity for baseball, even having played for his college team. Bob enjoyed rooting for the New York Giants and New York Yankees. He found his greatest joy while spending time with his family, especially when celebrating holidays and commemorating cherished family milestones.



Family members include his wife of 53 years, Florence Mae (Allard) Parlangeli; his three daughters, Tracy Anne Fuchs and her husband Eli of North Andover, Mass., Danyelle Stuckart and her husband Sam of Windham, and Kristin Condon and her husband Nolan of Scituate, Mass.; the loving grandfather to Michael and Lauren Fuchs, Jessica, Julia and Allyson Stuckart, and Kaylan, Rylee and Joelle Condon; and a niece and nephews.



He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Parlangeli.



The family would like to thank all of the caregivers for the outstanding care, comfort, and love they provided.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St., Pembroke.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School St., Allenstown. A Celebration of Life will be held in the church hall immediately after the Mass. Burial will take place in the spring.



Because of allergies, the family kindly requests that NO LILIES BE SENT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at



To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



