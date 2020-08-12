1/1
Robert L. Sauvageau
1929 - 2020
Robert Leon Sauvageau, 91, of Manchester, died August 9, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a period of declining health.

He was born in Manchester on April 2, 1929 to Georges and Eva (Forcier) Sauvageau. He graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1947 and was a lifelong resident of Manchester.

He proudly served his country during the Korean War, where he was a French interpreter stationed in France, with the U.S. Army. Robert worked for Goulet Supply Company and the Manchester Health Department for many years. Robert was a devoted Red Sox fan and parishioner of St. Raphael's Parish. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Pauline I. (Berthiaume) Sauvageau of Manchester; his four children, Denis Sauvageau and David Sauvageau both of Manchester, Daniel Sauvageau and his wife, Lisa, of Windham, Michelle Sauvageau Newman of Bedford; a son-in-law, Richard Newman of Bedford and Robert's four grandchildren, Stephanie Carneiro and her husband, Sean, of Manchester, Sydney Sauvageau of North Carolina, Mallory Newman and Georgia Newman of Bedford.

Robert is predeceased by his six siblings Paul Sauvageau, Maurice Sauvageau, Bertrand Sauvageau, Theresa Peloquin, Marcelle Sauvageau, and Germaine Tkacz.

SERVICES: A private graveside burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolences, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
August 11, 2020
A true Gentleman. Rest Easy. We loved you BobBob. Peace. Tom, Kim, Logan and Libby
Kimberly Magee
Family Friend
