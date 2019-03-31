Robert (Bobby) Lee Caldwell, 43, passed away unexpectedly in Manchester, N.H., on Monday, March 25, 2019.
He was born in Ada, Okla., on March 10, 1976, to Thomas W. Caldwell of Orlando, Fla., and Dibbie M. Osberg of Weare, N.H.
Family members include a son, Jacob M. Caldwell; sister & brother-in-law, Sara E. & Jay Dobe; late brother, Edward W. Caldwell; late stepfather, Richard E. Osberg; sisters, Britta E. and Jenna L. Osberg; nieces, Brittanie A. and Jasmyn F. Dobe, Jacy M. Mikenas and Payton Bean; nephews Nicholas C. and Chayton E. Dobe and other family residing in Oklahoma.
Throughout his life, Bobby took pride in spending time with his family, having outdoor adventures and playing basketball and baseball. He was a proud Chickasaw Nation citizen, a veteran, a skilled welder and an enthusiastic Cowboys and Sooners fan. He will be loved and missed dearly by many, as his memory lives on in our hearts forever.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 2, from noon-2 p.m. with a Funeral at 2 p.m. at the French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street, Goffstown, NH 03045.
For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2019