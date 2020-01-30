LITCHFIELD - Robert L. Kodash, 81, of Litchfield, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
He was born in Allentown, Pa., on March 7, 1938, a son of the late August and Viola (Sell) Kodash.
After graduating high school, Bob spent 22 years proudly serving his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. Once retiring from the U.S. Navy, he worked for General Electric as a field engineer, installing CAT Scan and MRI machines.
Bob greatly enjoyed spending his time woodworking and making toys in his woodshop for his grandchildren. He also enjoyed boating, skiing and traveling, especially to Peaks Island, Maine, and Aruba. Bob cherished his family deeply and was always there for his friends and family as "Mr. Fix-it."
He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Brenda Kodash; daughter, Janet; three grandchildren, Nicole, Tyler and Michael; in-laws Shirlene Kodash, Paula and David Wood, Joel and Mary Lynn Whitney; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased by his son, Robbie, and his brother, Donald.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 31, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. A time of sharing will start at 5:30 p.m. followed by Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, Mass. 01710.
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 30, 2020