Bob Badolati passed away on Nov. 24, 2019. He was born in Bronx, N.Y., on March 6, 1935 to Louis and Daisy (Howles) Badolati.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in the Aleutian Islands. He graduated from Saint Anselm College in 1962 with a degree in accounting. He was employed by the city of Manchester for 22 years as the Budget Director and Risk Insurance Manager before retiring.
He enjoyed spending time at the camp on Boom Boom Alley in Pittsburg with Dick Moquin.
He is survived by his wife, Jane S. (Lafond) Badolati; two daughters, Debra Badolati, Fort Meyers, Fla., Bonnie Badolati, Goffstown; and grandson Brandon Schwerdtfeger, Cape Coral, Fla. He was predeceased by one brother, Frank Badolati.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the staff at Courville at Manchester and Carlyle Place in Bedford.
There are no calling hours. Cremation - Advantage Services, Nashua.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019