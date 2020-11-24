Robert M. Campono, 88, of Manchester, died November 21, 2020, at Elliot Hospital, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on May 16, 1932, he was the son of the late Herman and Jeannette (Courtourier) Campono. He was educated in Manchester and was a graduate of St. Anthony High School, class of 1951.
In his early years, his family was active at Camp Carpenter, where he spent many summers as an Eagle Scout and lifeguard. He also worked in the family's restaurant, Tenney's here in Manchester.
Bob was a well known high school athlete in football, baseball and boxing and was inducted into the Manchester Catholic High School Athletic Hall of Fame's inaugural class.
He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged.
He was a Master Plumber for 48 years and retired from NPI (Northern Peabody Inc.). He was also a member of Local 131 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union.
Robert was a lifetime member of Club Mont Royal, where he played on their cribbage league for over 40 years, and was a baseball coach at South Little League for many years.
Bob was a loving father and grandfather, and is survived by his two daughters, Brenda Baril (Jim) and Lisa Morelli (Tim), both of Hooksett. He was known as Pep to his 5 grandchildren, Melissa Price, Brandon Baril, Jodie Quinn, Jordan Murphy, and Paige Morelli; along with 7 great grandchildren. Bob also enjoyed the company of his good friend, Arlene Bergeron.
The family is grateful to the Manchester VA for their special care and support.
Due to the restrictions of COVID, all services will take place at a later date.
The family plans to get together when travel is allowed again, near his 89th birthday, to celebrate his life. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to: NH Food Bank, 700 E. Industrial Dr., Manchester, NH 03109. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
