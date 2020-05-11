Robert M. Langdon
1947 - 2020
Robert M. Langdon, 72, of Loudon, TN, died April 3, 2020.

Born in Bethesda, MD on December 25, 1947, he was son of Harold and Marjorie (Waring) Langdon. He resided in Manchester most of his life, before moving to Loudon, TN five years ago.

Robert graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1966. He earned a bachelor's degree from Keene State College in 1971.

He had a gift for teaching and working with children. Until his retirement, Robert was an industrial education teacher at Southside Middle School, Manchester for thirty-five years. He served as director of the driver education program for the City of Manchester School District for many years.

Robert was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed. His legacy and lessons will continue through those he left behind.

Family members include his beloved wife of fifty years, Helene R. (Landry) Langdon; a son, Adam Langdon of Strafford, NH; a daughter, Amanda Schor of Gilford, NH; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson, Chase Langdon.

Funeral services are private.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information or to sign the online guest book visit: www.connorhealy.com.


Published in Union Leader on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

12 entries
May 11, 2020
We just heard today about Bobs passing. Our deepest sympathy to the Family. Gary will always remember the fun times they had growing up in the neighborhood. Well also remember the great times at Smyth Rd, Hillside, & of course Central HS. Claire & Gary Philippy
Gary & Claire Philippy
May 11, 2020
Dear Helene,
I am so sad to hear that Bob has passed away. I have such fond memories of our times together so many years ago. Bob was a great friend who was well respected by all. My sincere condolences to the whole family.
Colleen Chenoweth
Friend
May 11, 2020
Dear Helene, Ed and I were saddened to hear of Bobs passing. Ed enjoyed coaching him at Central. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.
Cyndi Wade
May 11, 2020
Dear Helene, Amanda and Adam,
We are so saddened to read of Bobs passing. We have such wonderful memories of our foursome get togethers, some fifty years past. Bobs kindness will
never be forgotten.
Old friends, The McAllisters, Anne (Roy) and Tom Bow, NH
Friend
May 11, 2020
A real standup guy. So sorry to hear of his passing.
Jeffrey Miller
Friend
May 11, 2020
Bob,
We first met as youngsters at Ash Street School, and then went on to become friends while at Central. We shared sweat as hoop teammates in the old band box gym, and then became classmates for a third time at KSC. Finally, we worked together for 35 years at Southside. Our paths crossed so many times through six decades. I know we will meet up again. RIP Buddy.
Alex
Alex Mavrogeorge
Friend
May 11, 2020
Bob a great teacher and friend. I met Bob at the Industrial Arts school when it was located on Maple St and worked with him when the school was moved to Manchester's south end. Good bye Bob we will miss you. Moe
Moe Lamy
Friend
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bobs passing. I worked with Bob for 25 years at Southside and I was proud to call him a friend! He will be missed. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences. Linda Currier
Linda Currier
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Sorry to see that Bob has passed. He was a fine teacher and a good person. All who knew him will miss his presence in their lives.
Bob Lord
Coworker
May 9, 2020
Me. Langdon was a fun-loving man who brightened up a room. A hard working and wonderful family man. My deepest sympathies to the Langdon family. Thinking of you all.
Much Love, Kelly Goodrich❤
Kelly Goodrich
Friend
May 9, 2020
Dear Helene. Adam and Amanda, so very sorry to hear Bob had died. Please know that our prayers are with you all. Gods peace
And love. Clarke & Gloria
Goodrich❤
Gloria Goodrich
Neighbor
May 9, 2020
Helene, Adam, & Amanda
Needless to say I was shocked to hear of Bob's passing. We were in transition from Florida to NH and didn't find out until today. Having spent 32 years together in the Manchester Driver Ed Program, I first worked under Pete Panagos, then under Bob and the crew he put together has remained friends long after our retirement. He was a phenomenal boss who always put the needs and concerns of his department first and he was both admired and respected by the men and women who worked under his direction. Bob left us all with nothing but the best of memories...ones that definitely could fill the pages of a best-selling book. Please know that you and your family will be in my prayers forever.
Ted Menswar Jr.
Coworker
