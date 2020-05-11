Helene, Adam, & Amanda

Needless to say I was shocked to hear of Bob's passing. We were in transition from Florida to NH and didn't find out until today. Having spent 32 years together in the Manchester Driver Ed Program, I first worked under Pete Panagos, then under Bob and the crew he put together has remained friends long after our retirement. He was a phenomenal boss who always put the needs and concerns of his department first and he was both admired and respected by the men and women who worked under his direction. Bob left us all with nothing but the best of memories...ones that definitely could fill the pages of a best-selling book. Please know that you and your family will be in my prayers forever.

Ted Menswar Jr.

Coworker