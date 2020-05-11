Robert M. Langdon, 72, of Loudon, TN, died April 3, 2020.
Born in Bethesda, MD on December 25, 1947, he was son of Harold and Marjorie (Waring) Langdon. He resided in Manchester most of his life, before moving to Loudon, TN five years ago.
Robert graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1966. He earned a bachelor's degree from Keene State College in 1971.
He had a gift for teaching and working with children. Until his retirement, Robert was an industrial education teacher at Southside Middle School, Manchester for thirty-five years. He served as director of the driver education program for the City of Manchester School District for many years.
Robert was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed. His legacy and lessons will continue through those he left behind.
Family members include his beloved wife of fifty years, Helene R. (Landry) Langdon; a son, Adam Langdon of Strafford, NH; a daughter, Amanda Schor of Gilford, NH; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson, Chase Langdon.
Funeral services are private.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information or to sign the online guest book visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Born in Bethesda, MD on December 25, 1947, he was son of Harold and Marjorie (Waring) Langdon. He resided in Manchester most of his life, before moving to Loudon, TN five years ago.
Robert graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1966. He earned a bachelor's degree from Keene State College in 1971.
He had a gift for teaching and working with children. Until his retirement, Robert was an industrial education teacher at Southside Middle School, Manchester for thirty-five years. He served as director of the driver education program for the City of Manchester School District for many years.
Robert was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed. His legacy and lessons will continue through those he left behind.
Family members include his beloved wife of fifty years, Helene R. (Landry) Langdon; a son, Adam Langdon of Strafford, NH; a daughter, Amanda Schor of Gilford, NH; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson, Chase Langdon.
Funeral services are private.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information or to sign the online guest book visit: www.connorhealy.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 11, 2020.