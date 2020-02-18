Robert M. Murray Jr., 53, died February 15, 2020 following a brief illness.
He was born in Malden, MA. on August 24, 1966 the son of the late Robert M. Murray Sr. and Barbara (Grace) Murray.
He was a graduate of Manchester Central High School
He had previously been a manager for Good Morning Sales.
Family members include, two daughters, Fallon Kienia and her husband, Kyle, Sarah Murray and her fiance, David Vincent, all of Manchester, one son, Robert M. Murray III of Peyton, CO., grandchildren, Brooke Kienia, Colin Dwire, Jaxon Kienia, Evelyn Dwire, Carson Vincent, three sisters, Cathy Petit and her husband, Raymond of New Market, Barbara Lambert and her husband Henry, Betty Veilleux and her husband Kevin, one brother, Kevin F. Murray all of Manchester. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He enjoyed spending time with his English Bull Dog, Beau.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10 am in Blessed Sacrament Church, So. Elm St.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses for the family.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 18, 2020