AUBURN - Robert M. Schanck, 80, of Auburn, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Hackensack, N.J., on December 23, 1938, he was the son of the late William Henry Schanck and Mabel (MacLeod) Schanck.
Shortly after graduating high school he served in the U.S. Air Force. He went on to work at Sanders Company in Derry and then moved to Digital Equipment Corp., Salem, which in turn became Hewlett-Packard Corp. where he retired as a Logistics Manager.
Bob owned a 1936 Buick that he loved to drive and display at car shows. His car was consistently voted best in show.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Suzanne M.T. (Gosselin) Schanck of Auburn; four children, Jason Knight and his wife Heather of Londonderry, Derek Knight and his wife Julie of Epping, Denise Gay Dexter of Derry, and Martha Schanck of New Hampshire; seven grandchildren, Kyle Knight, Troy Knight, Cayden Knight, Colby Knight, Randy Schanck, Jordan Webster, and Brendan Webster; two siblings, Bill Schanck and his wife Barbara of South Carolina, and Maryellen Harms and her husband Kirk of Tennesee; his son-in-law, Gary Webster; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Ann Schanck.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, November 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services are planned for 7 p.m. in the funeral home with cremation to follow.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 31, 2019