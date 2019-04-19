Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert M. Schrepfer. View Sign

Robert M. Schrepfer, 55, of Manchester died April 16, 2019, at Elliot Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Manchester on January 10, 1964, he was the son of the late John J. and Beatrice B. (Gagne) Schrepfer.



He was educated in Manchester and Mississippi, where he graduated high school, and received his plumbing education at NH Vocational-Technical College. Bob served both in the US Coast Guard and



Bob was an avid soccer fan and he loved both coaching youth teams and playing in men's leagues over the years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Lori. One of his favorite destinations was Las Vegas. He was a very humble and hardworking man who put his family first. Above all else, Bob will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.



Family includes his wife of 30 years, Lori J. (Reed) Schrepfer of Manchester; two sons, James R. Schrepfer and wife Rachel of Colorado, and Mark R. Schrepfer of Northfield; two sisters, Sandra Lappas and husband Roland of Manchester, and Sheila Schrepfer-Shelor of Missouri; three brothers, William Grenier and wife Sandra of Tennessee, Buzz Schrepfer and wife Judy of Manchester, and Guy Schrepfer and wife Colleen of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both parents.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Committal prayers, along with military honors, will take place on Tuesday at 3 p.m., in NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 D.W. Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to: Lone Survivor Foundation, 1414 11th Street, Ste. 1, Huntsville, TX 77340.



To leave a message of condolence, please go to







Robert M. Schrepfer, 55, of Manchester died April 16, 2019, at Elliot Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.Born in Manchester on January 10, 1964, he was the son of the late John J. and Beatrice B. (Gagne) Schrepfer.He was educated in Manchester and Mississippi, where he graduated high school, and received his plumbing education at NH Vocational-Technical College. Bob served both in the US Coast Guard and US Navy Reserves, from which he retired after 20 years of service. He was employed as a master plumber with LDG Mechanical Corporation for 25 years.Bob was an avid soccer fan and he loved both coaching youth teams and playing in men's leagues over the years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Lori. One of his favorite destinations was Las Vegas. He was a very humble and hardworking man who put his family first. Above all else, Bob will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.Family includes his wife of 30 years, Lori J. (Reed) Schrepfer of Manchester; two sons, James R. Schrepfer and wife Rachel of Colorado, and Mark R. Schrepfer of Northfield; two sisters, Sandra Lappas and husband Roland of Manchester, and Sheila Schrepfer-Shelor of Missouri; three brothers, William Grenier and wife Sandra of Tennessee, Buzz Schrepfer and wife Judy of Manchester, and Guy Schrepfer and wife Colleen of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both parents.SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Committal prayers, along with military honors, will take place on Tuesday at 3 p.m., in NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 D.W. Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to: Lone Survivor Foundation, 1414 11th Street, Ste. 1, Huntsville, TX 77340.To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home

1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Coast Guard U.S. Navy Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close