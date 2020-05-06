Robert M. Taubman, 77, of Derry, NH died Tuesday April 21, 2020 at his home. Bob was born in Baltimore, MD on October 23, 1942, a son of the late Julius and Helen (May) Taubman. He had been a resident of Derry since 1997, formerly living in Freeport, NY.
Bob was a US Coast Guard veteran having served during the Vietnam Era. He later served with the US Army reserves. Bob was employed for 31 years as a bus operator for the MSBA Long Island Bus Co. retiring in 1997. He held many memberships, including the Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc., the Law Enforcement Alliance of America, the Lodge of Antiquity #11 F & AM in NY, and a life member of the NRA. He was also a member of the American Legion Lester Chase Post #9 in Derry.
Bob enjoyed motorcycling, rifle and pistol shooting, music, playing darts, and TV game shows.
He is survived his wife, Socorro "Sally" Taubman of Derry, two daughters, Karin Shakrov of Isreal, and Gail Kissinger of Milford, CT, his stepson, Dennis Andreas of Freeport, NY, two stepdaughters, Chris Ann Atkinson of Delaware, and Patricia Bonaventura of Derry, many grandchildren, one brother, Matthew Taubman of Pawtuckett, RI, five sisters, Julianne Eberl of Maine, Helen Boling of FL, Frances Taubman of VA, Mary Morrison of GA, and Beatrice Harned of Port St. Lucie, FL. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased recently by his sister, Paula Foster.
Following cremation, memorial services will be held privately by the family. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on May 6, 2020.