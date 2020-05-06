Robert M. Taubman
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M. Taubman, 77, of Derry, NH died Tuesday April 21, 2020 at his home. Bob was born in Baltimore, MD on October 23, 1942, a son of the late Julius and Helen (May) Taubman. He had been a resident of Derry since 1997, formerly living in Freeport, NY.

Bob was a US Coast Guard veteran having served during the Vietnam Era. He later served with the US Army reserves. Bob was employed for 31 years as a bus operator for the MSBA Long Island Bus Co. retiring in 1997. He held many memberships, including the Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc., the Law Enforcement Alliance of America, the Lodge of Antiquity #11 F & AM in NY, and a life member of the NRA. He was also a member of the American Legion Lester Chase Post #9 in Derry.

Bob enjoyed motorcycling, rifle and pistol shooting, music, playing darts, and TV game shows.

He is survived his wife, Socorro "Sally" Taubman of Derry, two daughters, Karin Shakrov of Isreal, and Gail Kissinger of Milford, CT, his stepson, Dennis Andreas of Freeport, NY, two stepdaughters, Chris Ann Atkinson of Delaware, and Patricia Bonaventura of Derry, many grandchildren, one brother, Matthew Taubman of Pawtuckett, RI, five sisters, Julianne Eberl of Maine, Helen Boling of FL, Frances Taubman of VA, Mary Morrison of GA, and Beatrice Harned of Port St. Lucie, FL. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased recently by his sister, Paula Foster.

Following cremation, memorial services will be held privately by the family. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved