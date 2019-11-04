Guest Book View Sign Service Information Zis-Sweeney and St. Laurent Funeral Home 26 Kinsley Street Nashua , NH 03060 (603)-882-3501 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua 58 Lowell St Nashua , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEW IPSWICH - Robert Michael "Bobby" Gauthier, 66, of New Ipswich and formerly of Charlestown, Mass., and Waterville and Clinton, Maine, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester.



Born in Chelsea, Mass., on Jan. 21, 1953, he was the son of the late Leslie J. "Les" Gauthier and Winifred "Winnie" (Geysen) Gauthier.



Raised in Charlestown, Mass., he loved to refer to himself as a "Townie", and fondly tell stories about his time growing up on Mystic Street.



Bobby was active in many sports, but hockey was his all-time love.



He attended prep school at Kent in Connecticut, where he forged lifelong friendships that he held dear to his heart.



In his early twenties, he moved to Maine where he eventually became involved in the financial services industry and spent many years handling financial planning for his clients. When he fell in love with Claire, he moved to New Hampshire and they began their life together. Throughout his time in Maine and New Hampshire, he became involved with the "Friends of Bill W." and supported the fellowship. He was always quick to provide a supportive hand to those in need.



Bobby was an avid motorcycle rider who loved to spend time on his Harley- Davidson whenever the weather permitted.



Family members include his beloved wife of 17 years, Claire (Bedard) Gauthier; his sons, Derek Gauthier of Augusta, Maine, Shawn Ealahan Gauthier and his partner Rosemary Dewers of New Castle, Colo., and Joseph Gauthier of Clinton, Maine; his stepsons, Robert Reynolds of Hollis, and Nicholas Reynolds and his wife Carolyn of Feltwell, Thetford, United Kingdom; his stepdaughter, Shaina Reynolds of New Ipswich; his grandchildren, Aubrey, Tucker and Alexander; his siblings, John Gauthier and his wife Diana of Claremont, Lesley Maher and her husband Joseph of Braintree, Mass., Frank Gauthier and his wife Linda of Somersworth, Nancy Oliver and her husband Jeremy of Waco, Texas, and the late Jeanne O'Connor and her surviving husband Thomas of Braintree, Mass.; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



.



SERVICES: A Celebration of Life is planned for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua, 58 Lowell St., Nashua.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to COPD Foundation (



Condolences may be offered at



