MANCHESTER - Robert N. Caron, 44, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in his Manchester home.
A lifelong Manchester resident, he attended Manchester Memorial High School.
Bobby loved his job at Sunset Trading and was valued as a team player.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Family members include his parents, Robert and Roberta Caron of Manchester; and Paul and Susan Ratliff of Florida; his grandmother, Rita Caron of Allenstown; his siblings, Christina Caron of Concord, Brent Malik and wife Tina, of Manchester, Michael Caron and fiancee Macey Sprague, of Manchester, Angela Foust and husband Jeff of Delaware, and Clifton Caron, of Manchester; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, especially his favorite uncle, Ray Caron, of Florida; and best friend, Jeff Bruce, of Manchester.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, Nelson Caron.
SERVICES: Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital at Dartmouth (CHaD) at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2019