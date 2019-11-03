Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert N. Lacroix. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home, Inc. 180 Hillside Avenue Berlin , NH 03570 (603)-752-1344 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bryant Funeral Home, Inc. 180 Hillside Avenue Berlin , NH 03570 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish Send Flowers Obituary

Robert N. Lacroix, 92, of Berlin, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at the Concord Hospice House in Concord, NH. He was born in Berlin, NH on November 10, 1926 the son of the late Alphonse and Maria (Moreau) Lacroix and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Notre Dame High School, Class of 1945, where he was a member of their first hockey team. Robert was a veteran of the US Army, as part of the occupying forces after WW2 , and had been employed by Brown Company and James River Corp for 42 1/2 years, where he retired as a Supervisor of the Pulp Dryer and Bleachery. He was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, AARP, and enjoyed time with his family and friends. He remained active, hiking Mt. Jasper at the age of 90. He was always up for an adventure on senior trips and would zip line, ride a camel and horseback ride into his late 80's. He loved his family, his friends and living life to the fullest.Family includes his daughter Gloria Bennett and her husband Mike of Fairview Beach, VA; son Marc Lacroix and his wife Mary of Concord, NH; grandson Matthew Lacroix of West Warrick, RI; granddaughter Michelle Adams and her husband Josh, great grandchildren Jakoby and Kenly Adams of Concord, NH; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Lucille (Dussault) Lacroix and siblings, Reverend Maurice Lacroix and Florence Vezina.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, on Monday evening from 6 to 8 PM. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Berlin Senior Center, 610 Sullivan St., Berlin, NH 03570 or the Good Shepherd Memorial Fund, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH 03570. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net Published in Union Leader on Nov. 3, 2019

