Robert Norman Moody Sr.,75,died on January 24th in Paonia,Colorado of natural causes.A native of Manchester.He served admirably in the Vietnam War, was a prospect in the biker club The Die Hards and worked as a Dairy Farmer for many years.Robert is survived by his Soulmate Rhoda, Sister Yvonne, Brother John, 5 Children, 5 Grandchildren, Nephews and Nieces.Out of sight, but not out of mind. Published in Union Leader on Feb. 17, 2019

