1/1
Robert O. Bourque
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert O. Bourque, of Manchester, NH died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 16, 1935, in Manchester, NH, the son of Adrien and Yvonne (Hebert) Bourque, Bob attended Manchester High School West, and worked in maintenance for Catholic Medical Center for 37 years. During retirement, he worked for 9 years at Hannaford in Goffstown. Bob was a quiet man in his younger years and was a very hard worker. He was his own handyman, finding joy in fixing and crafting his own things for he and his family; if he crafted something once, he often made clones of the finished piece, one for his wife, daughter and daughter-in-law, and six grandchildren.

Bob belonged to the William B. Cashin Senior Center and enjoyed playing cribbage at the Jutras Post and Medford Farms. A true New Englander, Bob was a loyal fan to the Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins. He enjoyed spending time with his children and especially enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren at their lacrosse games, hockey games, or beauty pageants. One of his fondest memories was of a recent trip he spent with his family celebrating his 60th wedding anniversary in Punta Cana.

Bob was predeceased by his son, Robert (Robbie) Bourque Jr., his twin brother Roland Bourque, his brother Adrien Bourque Jr., and his great granddaughter Parker Isabelle Pichette. He is survived by his wife, Helene (Janelle) Bourque, Renee and Michael Chaput of Goffstown NH, Marc and Kelly Bourque of Weare, NH, grandchildren Christopher Chaput and his fiancee Emily Fougere, Asheley and Nicholas Pichette, Nathaniel and Katie Chaput, Cooper, Cameron and Jameson Bourque, as well as his siblings, Jeannette Baron, Helene Burke, and Lillian Holt of Florida.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10 AM at St. Catherine Church in Manchester. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.

Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, in memory of Mr. Bourque.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 13, 2020
My heartfelt condolences go out to Aunt Helen, her children and their spouses and the rest of the family . Uncle Bob was a wonderful, loving, kind man. He always put a smile on my face and gave me a kiss and hug whenever he saw me. He is now without pain visiting the rest of his family, celebrating his upcoming birthday. I hope you can find peace and strength to help you heal. Always remember the beautiful memories you have. Rest in peace Uncle Bob. I love you



Donna Hebert
Family
July 13, 2020
Helene, Renee and family,

Our sincere love and condolences all of you at the loss of Robert. We are unable to attend the wake or funeral service but please know our prayers are with all of you. May God's peace surround all of you, may He comfort you and may you know every moment the great gift of God's loving embrace for Robert for all of eternity. He is at peace and without pain. We pray that brings you some comfort in the days ahead.
With love,
Marc and Therese Bolduc and family
Therese & Marc Bolduc
Family
July 13, 2020
Wish my family could've spent more time with you Unlce Bobby. We will miss your crafty advice on how I could heat my pool in Florida using my natural gas line. You always had a smile on your face everytime I saw you. Your sense of humor has always had us Millard boys make you and everyone laugh and smile even more. We love you always and will keep you in our hearts. Please say hi to all our Aunts, Uncles, Grandparents, and cousins we have lost in the past years. God has you now.
Teddy Millard and Family
Family
July 13, 2020
Helen, Mark and entire Bourque family...Don and I and Kelley and Easton were so very sorry and sad to hear of Mr. Bourques passing! You have been great neighbors to our family for many years. Mr. Bourque was always there to lend a hand and some valuable advice (and sometimes tools!) when it came to projects around the house. We also often heard his saw being used to make his many projects for his family. He will be missed, but we hope all of your memories will help to ease the pain of your loss. Our familys thoughts and prayers are with you. Take care.
Lisa and Don Dubois
Lisa and Don Dubois
Neighbor
July 13, 2020
So sorry about your husband passing Helen . I remember him working at CMC maintenance dept Our deepest condolences to you Helen and your daughter Rene and family members. Ellen and Marshall Richards
ELLEN and Marshall Richards
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved