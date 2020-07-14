Robert O. Bourque, of Manchester, NH died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 16, 1935, in Manchester, NH, the son of Adrien and Yvonne (Hebert) Bourque, Bob attended Manchester High School West, and worked in maintenance for Catholic Medical Center for 37 years. During retirement, he worked for 9 years at Hannaford in Goffstown. Bob was a quiet man in his younger years and was a very hard worker. He was his own handyman, finding joy in fixing and crafting his own things for he and his family; if he crafted something once, he often made clones of the finished piece, one for his wife, daughter and daughter-in-law, and six grandchildren.
Bob belonged to the William B. Cashin Senior Center and enjoyed playing cribbage at the Jutras Post and Medford Farms. A true New Englander, Bob was a loyal fan to the Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins. He enjoyed spending time with his children and especially enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren at their lacrosse games, hockey games, or beauty pageants. One of his fondest memories was of a recent trip he spent with his family celebrating his 60th wedding anniversary in Punta Cana.
Bob was predeceased by his son, Robert (Robbie) Bourque Jr., his twin brother Roland Bourque, his brother Adrien Bourque Jr., and his great granddaughter Parker Isabelle Pichette. He is survived by his wife, Helene (Janelle) Bourque, Renee and Michael Chaput of Goffstown NH, Marc and Kelly Bourque of Weare, NH, grandchildren Christopher Chaput and his fiancee Emily Fougere, Asheley and Nicholas Pichette, Nathaniel and Katie Chaput, Cooper, Cameron and Jameson Bourque, as well as his siblings, Jeannette Baron, Helene Burke, and Lillian Holt of Florida.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10 AM at St. Catherine Church in Manchester. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.
Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, in memory of Mr. Bourque.
