Helen, Mark and entire Bourque family...Don and I and Kelley and Easton were so very sorry and sad to hear of Mr. Bourques passing! You have been great neighbors to our family for many years. Mr. Bourque was always there to lend a hand and some valuable advice (and sometimes tools!) when it came to projects around the house. We also often heard his saw being used to make his many projects for his family. He will be missed, but we hope all of your memories will help to ease the pain of your loss. Our familys thoughts and prayers are with you. Take care.

Lisa and Don Dubois

Neighbor