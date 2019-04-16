Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DERRY - Robert O. Johnson, 87, of Derry, passed away peacefully at home April 10, 2019.



Born in Campton on Dec. 4, 1931, he was the son of the late Donald O. and Gladys Webster Johnson. As a boy he enjoyed hunting, fishing, exploring and tinkering with his brothers, Donald and Harold, and their father. He had fond memories of his beloved sister Grace Hodgson Keller. They predeceased him, and no doubt welcomed him home, along with sisters-in-law Sheila Johnson and Carol A. Smith and brothers-in-law Robert Smith, Edward Hodgson and Fritz Keller.



In 1948, Bob met the "pretty spunky city girl" Nancy E. Smith. It was love at first sight! They married on his birthday in 1949 and enjoyed 41 years of a wonderful marriage, until her passing in 1990. Bob went on to find new love with the late Carol Ann McFarland of Chester, with whom he resided for 20 years until she passed in 2016. He had a special bond with grandson Adam McFarland and they all enjoyed wonderful adventures.



Bob was an electrician and member of IBEW Local 103. He retired after 30 years and founded Bob Johnson Construction, a trucking and heavy equipment company in Sandown. He was elected as road agent and held that position for 15 years. Bob worked well into his 70s and enjoyed swapping stories with his friends and colleagues at the town shed.



Bob was also a volunteer firefighter in Sandown, and served as a police officer for many years, including several terms as deputy and chief. He was a member of the Sandown Lions Club, where he donated his time and skills to make the Sandown Carnival a local legend. The famous bonfire, which Bob and his friend Warren Roberts fueled with railroad ties they dug up, transported and topped with a car, was the talk of the town for decades!



He was a self-taught man with many talents: mechanic, truck driver, welder, heavy equipment operator, carpenter, photographer, artist, bottle digger, truck and train lover, and a romantic at heart.



Family members include his three beautiful daughters and their families, Judi A. Johnson of Danville, with whom he enjoyed lunches and lottery tickets, Dunks and jelly doughnuts; his grandchildren, Jennifer and Jamie Stratton of Maine. In addition, he was very fond of "ex" son-in-law Scott Boodakian of Derry, who also shared a love of mechanics; Donna Johnson and her partner Robert Fraser of Sandown, and his grandchildren, Daniel Barden and Zachary Johnson. He loved her sweet treats, artistic talent, and caring nature. He appreciated Bob's love of cars and mechanics; Beth Johnson-Crawford of Derry, son-in-law William and great-grandchildren, Billy and Trevor with whom he lived semi independently since 2017, and with whom he shared many impromptu road trips and activities. He enjoyed Reiki, cards, miniature golf, camping, lunches out and helping Beth and Bill. He was thankful for the time to reconnect with his grandsons, William and Travis Crawford. He was very proud of his "step" granddaughter Brandie Lynn Crawford, a U.S. Army veteran.



A son, Ronald, predeceased him in 2011 and was father to his grandchildren Jenny Hobby, Peggy Rose, Robert O. Johnson II and Brooke Johnson Richards with whom Bob had a special bond.



Bob also leaves behind his beautiful sister-in-law Patricia Johnson of Campton; many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: After cremation, memorial calling hours are planned for Sunday, April 28, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, Sandown, with a reception to follow across the street at the Town Hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Loaners Closet, c/o Community Caregivers of Greater Derry, 1B Commons Drive #10, Londonderry, NH 03053.



