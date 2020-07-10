Robert O. Simard, 85, of Londonderry, died June 27, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center after a period of declining health.
He was born in Manchester on November 11, 1934 to Romeo and Grace (Bourget) Simard. He lived in Manchester for most of his life before moving to Londonderry 14 years ago. He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School in Manchester in 1952.
Robert worked as a route salesman for Hood Milk, Sunbeam Bread and Schwans Sales for many years. In retirement he worked for ABC Courier.
He was a Boy Scout Leader and Troop Master with Troop 110 for many years. He was also a Scout Master and Cub Master with Troop 115 of Blessed Sacrament Church in Manchester where he was a member before moving to Londonderry.
He enjoyed model trains and searching the internet for information on them. He also enjoyed doing yard work, gardening and reading the Union Leader. Most importantly, he cherished the time spent with his wife and family.
He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Irene Toombs.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years 7 months, Simone (Tanguay) Simard of Londonderry; nine children, Robert O. Simard, Jr. of Londonderry, Joanne Dudley and her husband, James, of Temple, TX, Sandra Bourget of Concord, Marie Knoetig and her husband, Greg, of Hooksett, David Simard and his wife, Deborah, of Manchester, Janet Dupras of Manchester, Gerry Simard and his wife, Margie, of North Augusta, South Carolina, Donald Simard and his wife, Christine, of Pinyon Hills, CA and Steve Simard and his wife, Sharon, of Walpole NH; 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; two siblings, Pauline Gagne of Manchester and Andy Simard of Thornton, Colorado; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A rosary will be said on Monday (7/13) at 8 p.m. by Deacon Barny Rodriguez of St Mary's Catholic Church, Temple, TX. It can be viewed live on Facebook by friending Joanne Dudley.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be live-streamed from the Facebook page of St. Jude Church in Londonderry on Tuesday (7/14) at 2 p.m.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com