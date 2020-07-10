1/1
Robert O. Simard
1934 - 2020
Robert O. Simard, 85, of Londonderry, died June 27, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center after a period of declining health.

He was born in Manchester on November 11, 1934 to Romeo and Grace (Bourget) Simard. He lived in Manchester for most of his life before moving to Londonderry 14 years ago. He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School in Manchester in 1952.

Robert worked as a route salesman for Hood Milk, Sunbeam Bread and Schwans Sales for many years. In retirement he worked for ABC Courier.

He was a Boy Scout Leader and Troop Master with Troop 110 for many years. He was also a Scout Master and Cub Master with Troop 115 of Blessed Sacrament Church in Manchester where he was a member before moving to Londonderry.

He enjoyed model trains and searching the internet for information on them. He also enjoyed doing yard work, gardening and reading the Union Leader. Most importantly, he cherished the time spent with his wife and family.

He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Irene Toombs.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years 7 months, Simone (Tanguay) Simard of Londonderry; nine children, Robert O. Simard, Jr. of Londonderry, Joanne Dudley and her husband, James, of Temple, TX, Sandra Bourget of Concord, Marie Knoetig and her husband, Greg, of Hooksett, David Simard and his wife, Deborah, of Manchester, Janet Dupras of Manchester, Gerry Simard and his wife, Margie, of North Augusta, South Carolina, Donald Simard and his wife, Christine, of Pinyon Hills, CA and Steve Simard and his wife, Sharon, of Walpole NH; 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; two siblings, Pauline Gagne of Manchester and Andy Simard of Thornton, Colorado; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A rosary will be said on Monday (7/13) at 8 p.m. by Deacon Barny Rodriguez of St Mary's Catholic Church, Temple, TX. It can be viewed live on Facebook by friending Joanne Dudley.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be live-streamed from the Facebook page of St. Jude Church in Londonderry on Tuesday (7/14) at 2 p.m.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 8, 2020
I know Bob did not plan to go first, however, our lives play out in unexpected ways. He has changed from being your Dad and Husband to be a new Angel in Heaven, watching over you. My condolences and my prayers are with you all. Linda
Linda Kaiser
Friend
July 7, 2020
Sorry for your families great loss. I know you will miss him as when Sandra talked about him she always said great things about him. If there is anything I can do Sandra please don't hesitate to call me. Love to all of you. Jeanne Gloddy
Jean Gloddy
Friend
July 7, 2020
My prayers are with all the family. I had the privilege of meeting your dad when I visited with Sandra. My thoughts are with all of you at this difficult time.
Arlene Winton
Friend
July 7, 2020
My condolences to the family going to miss you Uncle Bob
Arthur Tanguay
Family
July 7, 2020
Love & prayers for all of Mr. Simard's family and friends. Love, April & Tom Lowry North Augusta, SC
April Lowry
Friend
