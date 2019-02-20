MERRIMACK - Robert "Salty" Saulnier died unexpectedly on Monday, surrounded by love. He was 79, but seemed like he'd live forever. He joins his beloved wife, Annette (Grenier) Saulnier, and leaves behind a legacy like no other.
His hobbies included illegal drag racing, jumping out of planes, and being an amazing grandfather. He was a recreational instigator and button-pusher who enjoyed life and loved to laugh.
He was also a fierce patriot (USMC 1956-1964). He was disobedient, unruly, and honorable; as was his discharge.
To his beloved Town of Londonderry, he bequeaths Salty's Fire Station, including everything buried underneath.
A celebration of his life will be held from 5 to 7â€¯p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Goodwin Funeral Home on Chestnut Street in Manchester.
Salty will be laid to rest at St. Augustin Cemetery on South Beech Street in Manchester on Friday, February 22, at 10â€¯a.m. Please join us immediately following the burial service for lunch and refreshments at the Puritan Backroom on Hooksett Road in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, grab a bottle of wine or a case of beer and raise a glass in toast to our beloved Papa Salt.
