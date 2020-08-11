Rob Jones of Alton passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on August 7, 2020.
Rob was born on September 21, 1970 in Canton, MA. His family summered at Sunset Lake in Alton, for several years while Rob was growing up and eventually settled in Alton when Rob started high school. He attended Alton High School and was part of the Graduating Class of 1989, while there he made many lifelong friends who he still remained close with through his adult years. Rob worked as a machinist at Podmore Manufacturing Inc. In Pittsfield, NH for almost 26 years.
Rob was dedicated to his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was actively involved with coaching and attending his daughters' sporting events (He never missed one and was always on the sidelines cheering them on). He loved to go camping and mountain biking and never missed a chance to play a good poker game with his friends and family. He loved to cook and always made sure dinner was ready for his family. He was a big sports fan and had a comfortable spot on the couch to watch his favorite New England teams play. Rob was playful with a good sense of humor and loved to surprise and make his family laugh. He always put his daughters and wife first and made sure his family was taken care of.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, George M. Jones and Louise A. (Concannon) Jones. He is survived by his wife Heather I. (Martens) Jones, and three beautiful daughters, Samantha L. Jones, Isabelle M. Jones, and Kaitlyn M. Jones, and his cherished grandson Xander M. (Jones) Milliard. (Rob finally got his one boy!)
Rob is the youngest of six brothers. He is also survived by George M. Jones JR, and his companion Toby, Edmund J. Jones and his wife Anne, Richard J. Jones, William I. Jones, and Steven M. Jones and his wife Stacey. His many nieces and nephews, and numerous other family and friends, and of course his fur pal Dunkin.
There will be a private viewing for immediate family members on Friday August 14, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Peaslee Funeral Home in Alton. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Katharine Drexel Church in Alton, followed by a burial service at the New Riverside Cemetery in Alton. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Rob's memory to CHAD. https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/donate/memorial-and-honorary-gifts.html
. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com