HOOKSETT - Robert P. Barnard Jr. passed away on April 2, 2019, of a lengthy illness.
Born in Concord on July 24, 1962, he spent his childhood in Weare. Bobby enjoyed life, he spent time fishing, hunting, loved music, boating, motorcycles and he spent much time finding things to do with tools working in his garage. His longtime dream was to spend time with his children on the ocean in his boat. He was a devoted, loving and giving man to family and friends.
Family members include his mother Nancy C. Kolsky of Hooksett; three children, a daughter Tammy, and two sons Kristopher and Brian; three grandchildren Ayden and Lillian Dumont, and Riley Barnard; two sisters, Patricia Leighton and Becky Yaw; a brother, Stephen Kolsky Jr.; a niece, Denise Sandahl her husband Adam and their children Caleb and Ian; uncles, aunts and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, April 7, from noon to 2 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. All services will be held in French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast St., Goffstown. For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 5, 2019