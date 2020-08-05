1/
Robert P. Riviezzo
Dade City, FL - Robert P. Riviezzo, 79, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Fla., based on complications from an underlying condition and COVID-19.



He was born in Windsor, Vt., the son of the late Anthony L. Riviezzo and late Jeannette L. (Ricard) Riviezzo.



Bob was a talented autobody mechanic by trade and enjoyed building and rebuilding hot rods.



He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Parker and twin granddaughters, Marissa and Miranda, all of Weare, NH, a nephew Karl Schultz of Manchester and numerous cousins.



He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia A. Schultz, and brother, Michael A. Riviezzo, both of Bedford.



There will be no services.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 5, 2020.
