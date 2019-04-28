Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Bedford Town Hall 24 North Amherst Rd. Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert P. Salvatore, 69, of Bedford peacefully departed this earth on April 18, 2019. He was a respected Psychotherapist, accomplished Ballroom dancer, Instrument-rated private pilot, sports car enthusiast, devoted fly fisherman, sailor, and Syracuse University sports fan. He entertained, traveled and cruised extensively, despite living with multiple myeloma for the last 7 years.



Born in Poughkeepsie, NY to Victor P. and Elizabeth (Beckvermit) Salvatore, Bob attended Poughkeepsie High School and SUNY Maritime College. He graduated with a BS in Psychology from SUNY Brockport, and earned his Masters of Social Work degree from Syracuse University.



Bob joined the Greater Manchester Mental Health Center as an outpatient clinician in 1975. He earned a reputation as an excellent, caring and ethical therapist, providing short term therapy for adults. He helped found Bedford Counseling Associates. Bob became one of the first psychotherapists to be trained in EMDR, a revolutionary technique that quickly treats anxiety and trauma disorders. In 1994, he joined LaMora Psychological Associates. In his career, he saw 1000's of patients from all over New England. His enthusiasm for EMDR inspired many professional colleagues to become trained and to perfect their skills. His article, "PTSD, A Treatable Public Health Problem", appeared in the May 2009 Journal of International Health and Social Work.



He was a kind and gentle man, loved by many, who lived a full wonderful life.



He leaves his wife, Barbara, best friend, fellow adventurer and dance partner, of nearly 50 years; sister, Nancy Deming; brother, Donald Salvatore; in-laws, Marion Carlson; Leigh and David Kamm; R. Scott Carlson and Kathy Jacobs; nieces, Amanda (and Matt) Hattersley, NY and Elizabeth Kamm; nephew, Matthew Carlson (and Alison); and great nephews, Johnathon Carlson and Calvin Hattersley.



A celebration of a life well lived will be held at 10am on June 1 at Bedford Town Hall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Facing Cancer Together, P.O. Box 600666, Newtonville, Massachusetts 02460 or , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Bob's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



Robert P. Salvatore, 69, of Bedford peacefully departed this earth on April 18, 2019. He was a respected Psychotherapist, accomplished Ballroom dancer, Instrument-rated private pilot, sports car enthusiast, devoted fly fisherman, sailor, and Syracuse University sports fan. He entertained, traveled and cruised extensively, despite living with multiple myeloma for the last 7 years.Born in Poughkeepsie, NY to Victor P. and Elizabeth (Beckvermit) Salvatore, Bob attended Poughkeepsie High School and SUNY Maritime College. He graduated with a BS in Psychology from SUNY Brockport, and earned his Masters of Social Work degree from Syracuse University.Bob joined the Greater Manchester Mental Health Center as an outpatient clinician in 1975. He earned a reputation as an excellent, caring and ethical therapist, providing short term therapy for adults. He helped found Bedford Counseling Associates. Bob became one of the first psychotherapists to be trained in EMDR, a revolutionary technique that quickly treats anxiety and trauma disorders. In 1994, he joined LaMora Psychological Associates. In his career, he saw 1000's of patients from all over New England. His enthusiasm for EMDR inspired many professional colleagues to become trained and to perfect their skills. His article, "PTSD, A Treatable Public Health Problem", appeared in the May 2009 Journal of International Health and Social Work.He was a kind and gentle man, loved by many, who lived a full wonderful life.He leaves his wife, Barbara, best friend, fellow adventurer and dance partner, of nearly 50 years; sister, Nancy Deming; brother, Donald Salvatore; in-laws, Marion Carlson; Leigh and David Kamm; R. Scott Carlson and Kathy Jacobs; nieces, Amanda (and Matt) Hattersley, NY and Elizabeth Kamm; nephew, Matthew Carlson (and Alison); and great nephews, Johnathon Carlson and Calvin Hattersley.A celebration of a life well lived will be held at 10am on June 1 at Bedford Town Hall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Facing Cancer Together, P.O. Box 600666, Newtonville, Massachusetts 02460 or , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Bob's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Published in Union Leader on Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.