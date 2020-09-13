1/1
Robert P. Snow
1975 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert P. Snow passed away on Sept. 10 after a courageous battle with a chronic illness.

Rob was born on Aug. 22, 1975, in Lakenheath, England. He was a 1993 graduate of Merrimack High School.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Lynne Snow of Merrimack; his wife, Heather Labbee of Manchester; a sister, Paula Snow of California; a stepdaughter, Leah Spaulding; and aunts an uncle and cousins.

Rob loved life and also his friends and his family. He loved nature and the White Mountains and his favorite bands were Led Zeppelin and Rush. He was a gentle soul and was upbeat even through his illness. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kandy and Paul maggio
Family
