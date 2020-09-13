Robert P. Snow passed away on Sept. 10 after a courageous battle with a chronic illness.



Rob was born on Aug. 22, 1975, in Lakenheath, England. He was a 1993 graduate of Merrimack High School.



He is survived by his parents, Robert and Lynne Snow of Merrimack; his wife, Heather Labbee of Manchester; a sister, Paula Snow of California; a stepdaughter, Leah Spaulding; and aunts an uncle and cousins.



Rob loved life and also his friends and his family. He loved nature and the White Mountains and his favorite bands were Led Zeppelin and Rush. He was a gentle soul and was upbeat even through his illness. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.



