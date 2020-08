Robert P. Steele, 78, passed away June 29, 2020, due to the result of a fall.He was born in Manchester NH on April 15, 1942 the son of Albert and Alma (Bergeron) Steele.Prior to his retirement in 2004 he was a pipe fitter for Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 131.He enjoyed golf and was a member of Derryfield Country Club.Family members include his wife Maureen Steele, daughter, Patty Steele, granddaughter, Lisa Steele, and one sister Alice Syrek, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.He was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Steele, and a brother Albert Steele Jr.A graveside service will be officiated by Fr. Peter C. Dumont on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 am in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com