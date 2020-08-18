1/1
Robert P. Steele
1942 - 2020
Robert P. Steele, 78, passed away June 29, 2020, due to the result of a fall.

He was born in Manchester NH on April 15, 1942 the son of Albert and Alma (Bergeron) Steele.

Prior to his retirement in 2004 he was a pipe fitter for Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 131.

He enjoyed golf and was a member of Derryfield Country Club.

Family members include his wife Maureen Steele, daughter, Patty Steele, granddaughter, Lisa Steele, and one sister Alice Syrek, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Steele, and a brother Albert Steele Jr.

A graveside service will be officiated by Fr. Peter C. Dumont on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 am in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
August 15, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very sad time. Hosea 13:14
L L
