SARASOTA, Fla. - Robert P. Thibodeau, formerly of Windham, N.H., passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.
Born on Jan. 12, 1933, he was the son of the late Irene Daniels and Patrick R. Thibodeau. Robert grew up in Cambridge, Mass.
During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army. His tour of duty included Japan, Korea and around the United States. After his discharge, he began a lifetime career as a draftsman, working for Boston Edison (Eversource).
He married, started a family and moved to Windham, N.H., in the 1960s, where he raised his family. In retirement, he and his wife enjoyed spending winters in sunny Sarasota and summers at their cottage at Cobbetts Pond in Windham, N.H.
Robert was a fan of New England sports teams, such as the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He also enjoyed golfing, painting, crafts and birdwatching.
A special thank you to Michael Callahan, Michael Buckley and everyone at Maple Leaf Heath Care Center for their constant care, unconditional friendship and love.
Tibby, you will be missed. God Bless.
Family members include Joan (Boutin) Thibodeau, his wife of 62 years; four children, Daniel, James, Patricia Lamirande and Linda Thorndike; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, March 31, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, N.H. A funeral service is planned for at 4:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date.
