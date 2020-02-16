Robert Paul Desaulniers, 78, of Manchester, NH passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 8, 2020 at Elliot Hospital as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident. Born on August 31, 1941, he was a son of the late Arthur and Elsie (Houle) Desaulniers.
Robert was a lifelong resident of Manchester and attended Manchester schools. In his younger years, he worked for International Paper Company. He later worked as a corrections officer at the Valley Street Jail and as a security guard at Saint Anselm College. In his spare time, Robert enjoyed taking long walks, going out to eat and going for drives. Above all else, Robert cherished time spent with family.
Robert leaves behind his sweetheart of the past seven years, Angela Anderson of Manchester, NH; his daughters, Debby Stanford and her husband Derrick of Fallon, NV and Donna Kolenski and her husband Gary of Manchester, NH; his sister, Frances Olhava of Boynton Beach, FL; his grandchildren, Najee and Derrick Stanford II, Matthew and Michelle Breault, and Erica Kolenski; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brothers, Roland and David Desaulniers, and his former wife, Sandra (Boucher) Clarke.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH. Family and friends are invited to gather from 1pm-3:30pm with a memorial service to start at 3:30pm.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 16, 2020