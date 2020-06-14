Robert R. Bussiere
1930 - 2020
Robert Richard Bussiere passed away on June 11, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. Robert was born in Manchester on January 27, 1930 to Joseph and Emerentienne (Gagnon) Bussiere.

A graduate of St Joseph's High School in Manchester, he proudly served his country as a SeaBee in the US Navy. He very often reminisced fondly about his experiences in Morocco and his sun-drenched days in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

After the Navy, he married Therese (Pinard) Bussiere of Manchester and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from The University of New Hampshire in 1959. He worked as a structural engineer for Lyons Iron Works in Manchester for many years and subsequently as a consulting engineer. He loved his work and practiced his profession until close to his last days. He earned a reputation for his expertise and diligence, contributing to many significant projects throughout New England.

In addition to his wife, who predeceased him on June 19, 2009, he is survived by his two sons, Richard and his wife, Susan, Daniel and his wife, Nancy of Norwood, MA., two daughters, Joanne of Warwick, RI., Diane of Manchester, four grandchildren, Gabrielle, April, Robert and Caroline, one sister, Gilbeth "Beth" Spencer of Somers, CT., and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also predeceased by two sisters, Madeleine Keaveney of Manchester and Rolande Beland of Manchester, and a brother, Emile R. Bussiere of Manchester.

He truly and deeply loved his family and this was indeed the most important thing in his life. He will be dearly missed.

A private service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family plans to hold a celebration of his life when it is safe for all his loved ones to gather in his memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the University of New Hampshire Foundation (www.unh.edu/give/), Civil Engineering Department, 9 Edgewood Rd., Durham NH, 03824 or the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Rd. # 210, Bedford, NH 03110.

J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Service
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home - Manchester
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH 03103
(603) 625-6436
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Beth Widmayer
