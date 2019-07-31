MANCHESTER - Robert R. Collins Jr., 60, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born in Manchester on Dec. 5, 1958, he was the son of Robert R. Collins Sr. and Margaret (Adams) Collins. He was a lifelong Manchester resident.
Before retiring, Bob worked 37 years for Osram Sylvania as a material specialist.
Bob loved fishing; riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle; walking his pup, Riley; and watching the Boston Red Sox.
In addition, Bob was a very loving, devoted husband and father - he loved spending time with his family.
Family members include his wife of 28 years, Tammy (Benoit) Collins; his daughter, Marie Benoit and son-in-law, Rick; his son, Matt Collins and daughter-in-law Emily; his granddaughter, Jocelyn Joseph; his brother, Brian Collins; and aunts, uncles and nieces.
Bob was predeceased by his father, Robert R. Collins Sr., in 1996, and his mother, Margaret Collins in 2015.
SERVICES: Memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave. Boston, Mass. 02215-5450.
J.N. Boufford & Sons is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and an online guestbook, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 31, 2019